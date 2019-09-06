What's at stake for local news? Join a free discussion Wednesday

The last 15 years have been a turning point for newspapers, with 1,800 metro and community newspapers closing or merging during that time.

The cost to those communities is high, with the loss of newspapers' anchoring role in the region's identity, government, economy and public discourse, research has shown.

Join Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and Assistant Managing Editor for Opinion Jim Slusher Wednesday in the first of a series of free programs as they discuss what is at stake for local news operations and the communities they serve.

The program is at 7 p.m. at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. It will open a four-part interactive series presented by the Daily Herald and Northwest Suburban High School District 214. All four presentations are free and open to the public, though attendees should register online at https://bit.ly/DHFactsMatter2019 or by calling (847) 718-7700.

The programs, at a glance, are:

• Facts Matter: The Threat to Local Media.

Join the discussion with Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and Assistant Managing Editor for Opinion Jim Slusher. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Drones offer a new way to cover news.

The full scope of some news events can best be viewed from above. That's where the Daily Herald's six drones and licensed drone pilots come in. Daily Herald Senior Director of Visual Journalism Jeff Knox will talk about rules for using our news drones, FAA licensing requirements and how we get the best photos. Gather in the parking lot at 6:30 p.m. for a demonstration if weather allows. 6:30-8:30 Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Fake or Real? How to Know What to Trust in Campaign Season

Senior Deputy Managing Editor Diane Dungey and Deputy Managing Editor Pete Nenni will tell how to identify lies, spin and bias and how to find accurate information as you decide who you will support in the upcoming election. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Editing for Politics

Assistant Managing Editor/Copy Desk Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway will demonstrate how headlines, story choice and presentation can influence the message and tell how the Daily Herald monitors its coverage to avoid bias. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Forest View Educational Center.