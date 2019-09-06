Sign up for Daily Herald's 'Facts Matter' series

The last 15 years have been a turning point for newspapers, with 1,800 metro and community newspapers closing or merging during that time.

The cost to those communities is high, with the loss of newspapers' anchoring role in the region's identity, government, economy and public discourse. In regions that have lost a newspaper, government spending grew, said a trio of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Notre Dame.

Join Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and Assistant Managing Editor for Opinion Jim Slusher in the first of a series of free programs as they discuss what is at stake for local news operations and the communities they serve.

The program, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, opens a four-part interactive series presented by the Daily Herald and Northwest Suburban High School District 214. All four presentations will be at the theater at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights.

The Facts Matter series is free and open to the public, though attendees should register online or by calling (847) 718-7700.

The programs, at a glance, are:

• Facts Matter: The Threat to Local Media.

Join the discussion with Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and Assistant Managing Editor for Opinion Jim Slusher. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Drones offer a new way to cover news. A house explosion. A river flood. A tornado's path. The full scope of some news events can best be viewed from above. That's where the Daily Herald's six drones and licensed drone pilots come in. Daily Herald Senior Director of Visual Journalism Jeff Knox talks about rules for using our news drones, FAA licensing requirements and how we get the best photos. Gather in the parking lot at 6:30 p.m. for a demonstration if weather allows. 6:30-8:30 Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Fake or Real? How to Know What to Trust in Campaign Season

Robocalls, direct mail and TV and radio ads aim to influence your vote but sometimes stretch the truth or disseminate outright lies. Social media spreads misinformation like wildfire. Propaganda poses as real news. Senior Deputy Managing Editor Diane Dungey and Deputy Managing Editor Pete Nenni tell how to identify lies, spin and bias and how to find accurate information as you decide who you will support in the upcoming election. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Editing for Politics

National and political news comes to the Daily Herald from a variety of news organizations and wire services in addition to our own reporting. Assistant Managing Editor/Copy Desk Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway demonstrate how headlines, story choice and presentation can influence the message and tell how the Daily Herald monitors its coverage to avoid bias. 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Forest View Educational Center.