Hoffman Estates teacher named state Teacher of the Year finalist

Hoffman Estates High School science teacher Tanya Katovich is one of the 10 finalists for the Illinois Teacher of the Year award to be presented next month.

Katovich, a Palatine resident, has been a science teacher in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 since 1994 and at Hoffman Estates High School since 2011.

"I am incredibly honored to be selected as one of the 10 finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year," Katovich said in a written statement. "This recognition reflects the amazing things going on at Hoffman Estates High School. We have the hardest working teachers who creatively meet the needs of our diverse community. This honor also reflects back on my students as much as it does me. My students inspire me to think outside the box and challenge me to create innovative ways of learning. I am proud to be a Hawk!"

Katovich is already among the recipients of a "Those Who Excel" award in the classroom teacher category.

The Illinois Teacher of the Year will be announced at the 45th annual "Those Who Excel" awards banquet Saturday, Oct. 19, in Normal.

If you're not a subscriber, get a great introductory deal to become one and never miss another local story.