Hanover Park still mulling pot sales in village

Hanover Park village board members spent 90 minutes Thursday discussing a potential village policy regarding the sale of recreational marijuana after Jan. 1 without reaching any conclusions.

Village President Rod Craig said he wasn't particularly bothered by the lack of direction, adding that he wasn't in a hurry to be among the first municipalities in the state to set a position.

A continuation of the discussion was implied, but not scheduled for any specific date.

Though Illinois municipalities cannot restrict the recreational use of marijuana by adults over 21 years old after Jan. 1, they can prohibit or tax businesses that will sell it.

Municipalities can establish an occupational tax of up to 3% on recreational marijuana sales that would be above and beyond the normal sales tax.

They also can set a limit on the number of business licenses they wish to issue.