Glen Ellyn-area man accused of racing down I-355 at 136 mph

A Glen Ellyn-area man has been charged with felony street racing for going 136 mph early Friday morning on I-355, authorities said.

Vincent T. Salca, 23, of the 21W600 block of Huntington Road, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. at a spot where the tollway passes through Bloomingdale Township, according to DuPage County court records.

The records indicate he also was charged with speeding (driving more than 35 mph over the limit), improper lane use, following a vehicle too closely, failing to signal when required, disobeying a traffic-control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He was driving a 2012 Audi, according to the documents.

An Illinois State Police spokeswoman said she could not say more about the case because it is an open investigation and there is a court date pending.

Salca is free on a $3,000 personal-recognizance bond and is due to appear in Addison traffic court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23.

According to state law, a person can be charged with felony street racing if he or she has a previous misdemeanor conviction for street racing. Salca has several speeding tickets in DuPage County, records show.