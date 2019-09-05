Sheriff's deputies investigating shots fired near Gurnee
Updated 9/5/2019 8:16 PM
Lake County sheriff's deputies are investigating shots fired Thursday evening in an unincorporated area near Gurnee.
No one was shot, but a 17-year-old boy was injured during a fight on the 17700 block of West Horseshoe Lane, a news release from the sheriff's office said.
Two men in their late teens or early 20s arrived in a silver Honda Accord and spoke with the victim. A fight broke out, and shots were fired. The pair then fled.
The sheriff's office said the evidence suggests the incident wasn't random.
