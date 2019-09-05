Authorities: Two fights occurred before stabbing in Rosemont

A surveillance image shows the man authorities say stabbed another man during the second of two physical altercations between them Wednesday in Rosemont. Courtesy of Rosemont Public Safety Department

A surveillance image shows the man authorities say attacked another man with a knife Wednesday evening in Rosemont. Courtesy of Rosemont Public Safety Department

The suspect and victim of a stabbing attack in Rosemont had two physical altercations in different places before the stabbing Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

The men started fighting at the CTA Blue Line station on River Road late Wednesday afternoon, witnesses told police, before the victim left the station. The suspect pulled out a small knife and began following the second man, according to the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

They walked to the Mobil gas station at the corner of River and Higgins roads, where a second altercation occurred, police said. Video surveillance from the gas station shows the offender punching the victim multiple times and trying to stab him.

The suspect fled southbound on River Road, and hasn't since been identified or apprehended. But police said they obtained surveillance video from the area and are working to identify him.

Police responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call reporting the stabbing. Paramedics took the victim -- who had at least one stab wound to his lower left abdomen -- to a trauma center, where he was in stable condition and expected to be released Thursday.

Rosemont authorities said Thursday the victim is being uncooperative in the investigation. A motive behind the attack is still unknown.

The attacker was described as a middle-aged black man about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and gray shoes and a green, possibly camouflage, backpack.

Authorities asked those with information to call (847) 823-1131.