Rosemont police investigate stabbing

Authorities say this man stabbed another person Wednesday evening in Rosemont. Courtesy of Rosemont police

Rosemont police are looking for a man who stabbed another person around 6 p.m. Wednesday near River and Higgins roads.

The victim, who had left the CTA Blue Line station and was walking north on River Road, suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to a trauma center, according to a news release from the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

No additional information about the victim was provided.

The attacker was a middle-aged black man about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans, black and gray shoes and a green backpack, the news release said. The man ran south on River Road after the stabbing, the release said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call police at (847) 823-1131 or send a tip to tips@rsmt.net. Follow @Supt_Stephens on Twitter for further updates.