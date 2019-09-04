Judge rejects Gurnee man's plea deal for being 'too light'

A Lake County judge rejected a proposed plea deal Wednesday for a Gurnee man facing multiple felony charges in connection with several vehicle burglaries near Waukegan.

Under the terms of the agreement, David G. Walker Sr., 57, of the 3700 block of Grand Avenue, would have admitted to burglary of a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license and served up to two years in prison.

The deal was worked out between Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Danielle Pascucci and Walker's court-appointed attorney, John W. Radosevich, but Lake County Judge Patricia S. Fix said it does include enough prison time.

"It seems like too light of a number," Fix said.

Walker was arrested July 20 after authorities said he was seen burglarizing vehicles on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, the 1400 block of North Avenue and the 1300 block of North Jackson Street near Waukegan, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

He then drove to a motel in the 600 block of North Green Bay Road in Waukegan, where sheriff's detectives tried to arrest him, authorities said. Walker attempted to flee in a 2005 Ford F150 pickup, but crashed into the motel and was taken into custody, according to officials.

After Fix rejected the plea deal, Walker's lawyer requested the case be transferred to a new judge. The request was granted and Walker will next appear before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti on Sept. 11.