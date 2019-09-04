Catholics come to Capitol to protest abortion rights, high taxes

The Rev. Edward Ohm speaks to fellow Catholics on Wednesday during a demonstration in the Capitol Rotunda in Springfield. The group lodged its opposition to a new state law guaranteeing abortion access. Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD -- Catholic protesters rallied at the Statehouse Wednesday, denouncing a recent expansion of abortion rights and potential votes to further access.

Led by the Rev. Edward Ohm, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Lincoln, a group of about 30 met to let legislators know they oppose the Reproductive Health Act and a package of tax increases recently enacted by the Democrat-led General Assembly and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Reproductive Health Act established access to abortion, birth control, pregnancy benefits and exams, among other services, as a fundamental right. Democrats' next initiative is repealing a law that requires a girl to consult her parents before getting an abortion.

Meanwhile, high taxes in Illinois, Ohm said, are "wrecking havoc on people's lives."

"Churches need people to help them when it comes to keeping the doors open on the weekends," he said.

"The funds are not as plentiful as they used to be because more people are paying taxes and, on top of that, more people are moving out of state."