Backyard plants the focus of next Green Drinks in Libertyville

"The Good, the Bad & the Ugly: Backyard Plants of the North Shore" is the topic of a Green Drinks presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at O'Toole's Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Visitors will learn how to identify common backyard plants, including native and invasive species, and how to increase biodiversity. Plant enthusiast Luke Buckardt, who has a background in ecological restoration, will share his expertise.

Green Drinks gatherings are the second Tuesday of the month for those who share an interest in the environment, sustainability and the community. Visit www.greendrinks.org for more information.