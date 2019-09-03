Wrong way, head-on crash in Rolling Meadows injures four

Rolling Meadows police continue to investigate a head-on crash Monday night that required extrications from both vehicles and sent four people to area hospitals.

The crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. when a Hyundai Santa Fe driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Golf Road collided with a Chevrolet Impala at the Ring Road intersection, police said Tuesday.

One person extricated was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with potentially serious injuries, authorities said. Two others were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and another to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, all with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday, police said.