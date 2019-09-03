Suburban Republicans butt heads over 'buried' misconduct report

Accusations flew among state Republicans Tuesday after a suburban lawmaker called for an investigation of Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin's organization over a "buried" misconduct report.

A representative for Durkin called the comments off-base.

But Republican State Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills said it's essential a state panel release the report now -- given Tuesday is the first day candidates can circulate petitions to run in the March primary.

"I believe that Leader Jim Durkin is aware of the founded misconduct ... and that it likely involves a Republican House member," McSweeney said.

Durkin spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said "House Republicans have addressed each and every allegation of abuse and misconduct swiftly and publicly.

"We will continue to ensure a safe workplace for all staff and employees. This is just more ramblings from someone who hasn't even taken the time to show up for caucus in the last five years," she added.

The brouhaha stems from a statement by former Acting state Legislative Inspector General Julie B. Porter that the Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission refused to publicly release a report where she found a legislator had engaged in wrongdoing.

"I requested publication, and the commission refused," Porter wrote in the Chicago Tribune this April.

McSweeney said Durkin likely is aware of who the legislator is and that "Leader Durkin is being tested and, so far, he is miserably failing that test."

Demertzis countered that "the LEC is an independent body that the legislative leaders have no involvement with. That's why Rep McSweeney's statements are once again not based in fact," she said.

The controversy comes as the General Assembly is trying to move past scandals involving sexual misconduct and cover-ups involving both parties in the past.