'Probable tornado' investigated in Waukegan

The National Weather Service is investigating a "probable tornado" after an isolated storm cell moved through northern Lake County Tuesday night.

There were also reports of wind damage, funnel clouds and waterspouts.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday night there were reports of minor damage to commercial buildings, a car that was tipped or rolled upside down, and tree damage in Lyons Woods Forest Preserve. They said their assessment that there was a "probable tornado" was based on visual evidence, and the official determination of whether or not a tornado touched down would be made Wednesday with the help of Waukegan and Lake County emergency management.

The Waukegan Fire Department confirmed one person was injured after a car was flipped over by the wind near Lewis and Yorkhouse. The injuries were minor and the person was taken to Vista East Hospital for treatment.

No further injuries had been reported as of 8:50 p.m.