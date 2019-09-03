Libertyville tree replanting program
Orders are being accepted until Friday, Sept. 6, for Libertyville's 50/50 parkway tree replanting program. The program is intended to replace trees that have been removed from the village parkways, mostly due to disease or poor health. Residents are encouraged to participate in this voluntary, first come, first served initiative. Each tree is a 2-inch caliper tree planted in fall with a one-year warranty. Tree replanting order forms can be found at www.libertyville.com/50-50trees.
