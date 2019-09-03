Later than most, District 21 students finally go back to school

Students across Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 returned to class Tuesday morning for the start of the school year -- albeit a little later than normal.

The district had to adjust its 2019-2020 school calendar to accommodate summer construction at its 13 schools, which included $35 million in work to tighten security at building entrances and install air conditioning.

Students at the district's nine elementary and three middle schools went back to school Tuesday. On Wednesday, kindergartners will go back, along with prekindergarten students at Hawthorne Early Childhood School.

Nearly 7,000 students from portions of Wheeling, Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Northbrook attend District 21.