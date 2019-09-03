 

Later than most, District 21 students finally go back to school

  • Ricardo Galvan gives his daughter Aliyah, 9, last-minute advice Tuesday before she heads off to her first day of school as a fourth grader at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Peter and Becky Burns take a selfie with their children Max and Avery, both 6, on Tuesday before the kids head off to their first day of school at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Tristan Irwin, 9, sports a new hairstyle for the fourth grade on his first day back to school Tuesday at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Second-grade teacher Debbie Allbright gets a hug Tuesday from Gabrijela Lukovic, 8, as students returned to classes at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Holly Lavidas, who teaches fourth grade at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights, leads her students into the building Tuesday for the first day of school.

  • Principal Kevin Olsen greets students Tuesday on their first day back to school at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

  • Principal Kevin Olsen gives high-fives to students Tuesday on their first day back to school at Riley Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/3/2019 5:44 PM

Students across Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 returned to class Tuesday morning for the start of the school year -- albeit a little later than normal.

The district had to adjust its 2019-2020 school calendar to accommodate summer construction at its 13 schools, which included $35 million in work to tighten security at building entrances and install air conditioning.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Students at the district's nine elementary and three middle schools went back to school Tuesday. On Wednesday, kindergartners will go back, along with prekindergarten students at Hawthorne Early Childhood School.

Nearly 7,000 students from portions of Wheeling, Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Northbrook attend District 21.

