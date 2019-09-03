Feder: WCGO teams with Envision Networks to expand programming
Updated 9/3/2019 1:02 PM
WCGO 1590-AM/95.9-FM, the north suburban Evanston-based talk station owned by GAB Radio Network, has teamed with Envision Networks to expand its weekend programming.
"WCGO will continue to offer a wide variety of smart, fun and entertaining radio shows with our current SmartTalk local weekend lineup," said general manager Chuck Duncan.
