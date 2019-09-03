Feder: Sun-Times may restore reader comments
Updated 9/3/2019 7:35 AM
It's been more than five years since the Sun-Times disabled its online reader comments, claiming to be developing a new system that would be introduced "in the weeks to come." Now that may be happening at last. "I think we're getting to the point where hopefully soon we can restore comments in sort of a targeted way on the right stories," editor-in-chief Chris Fusco said on Ben Joravsky's podcast Saturday. Read more at robertfeder.com.
