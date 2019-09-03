 

Elgin man charged with DUI, fleeing in Bartlett

  • Rajendrakumar N. Patel, 52, of Elgin, charged with aggravated fleeing & eluding, DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident in Bartlett in August 2019.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/3/2019 1:17 PM

A 52-year-old Elgin man was charged Friday with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a property damage accident in Bartlett, police said.

Rajendrakumar N. Patel also was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Bartlett police investigated a vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 59 and Struckman Boulevard in which a 2005 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2006 Toyota Matrix, authorities said.

Police allege the driver of the Camry, whom they identified as Patel, left the scene and drove north on Route 59 before rear-ending another vehicle at Gulf Keys Road.

