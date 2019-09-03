College planning talks at Mundelein High

Mundelein High School's guidance department will host college planning events in English and Spanish this week at the school, 1350 W. Hawley St. The English-language event is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, while the Spanish-language discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Although the talks are aimed at seniors and their families, anyone can attend the free presentations. Information about college planning resources, the application process and more will be discussed.