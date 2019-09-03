 

College planning talks at Mundelein High

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/3/2019 5:43 PM

Mundelein High School's guidance department will host college planning events in English and Spanish this week at the school, 1350 W. Hawley St. The English-language event is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, while the Spanish-language discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Although the talks are aimed at seniors and their families, anyone can attend the free presentations. Information about college planning resources, the application process and more will be discussed.

