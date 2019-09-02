Elmhurst teen charged in sexual assault of friend at party

A 17-year-old Elmhurst boy is accused of sexually assaulting a female friend at a party she hosted over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, according to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office. A judge on Monday ordered that be held in detention.

Officials say the boy arrived at the party Saturday night and, at one point, was asked to leave. He returned later and apparently forced his way into the home by breaking down the back door.

Once inside, the teen is accused of grabbing the girl who was hosting the party, threatening to kill her and sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

"The allegations against this defendant ... are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

He lauded the Elmhurst Police Department's quick response to the situation, as well as the work of Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Rabulinski.

The boy's next court date is Tuesday.