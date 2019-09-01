Learn about protecting assets, identification at Palatine Public Library program
The Palatine Public Library District will present a free adult program "Protecting Your Identity and Other Assets." Set from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, representatives from Palatine Bank and Trust will review ways to recognize, respond and reduce the risks of identity theft, along with strategies for protecting assets. To sign up, call (847) 358-5881, ext. 167, or visit palatinelibrary.org. The library is at 700 N. North Court.
