 

Buffalo Grove Days parade brightens overcast day

  • Bill Heider tosses beads from the Buffalo Grove Park District's 50th anniversary float Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

      Bill Heider tosses beads from the Buffalo Grove Park District's 50th anniversary float Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Buffalo Grove police and fire department honor guards march together Sunday to start the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

      The Buffalo Grove police and fire department honor guards march together Sunday to start the Buffalo Grove Days parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Parade Grand Marshal Jeffrey Berman waves Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

      Parade Grand Marshal Jeffrey Berman waves Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Charles Rickert of Buffalo Grove and his 9-month-old daughter, Isabella, dance to the beat of the music Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

      Charles Rickert of Buffalo Grove and his 9-month-old daughter, Isabella, dance to the beat of the music Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comTom Levene of the Medinah Aviators passes in an airplane replica Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

    Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comTom Levene of the Medinah Aviators passes in an airplane replica Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comThe Buffalo Grove High School Marching Band plays Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

    Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comThe Buffalo Grove High School Marching Band plays Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

  • Dani Schwarz is among the members of the Stevenson High School flag team leading the marching band Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

      Dani Schwarz is among the members of the Stevenson High School flag team leading the marching band Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Spectators watch Sunday as the Buffalo Grove Days parade turns from Bernard Drive onto Raupp Boulevard.

      Spectators watch Sunday as the Buffalo Grove Days parade turns from Bernard Drive onto Raupp Boulevard. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/1/2019 5:01 PM

The skies may have been gray, but Bernard Drive in Buffalo Grove was awash with color Sunday as marching bands, vibrant floats, local dignitaries and dozens of community organizations took part in the annual Buffalo Grove Days parade.

At the head of the march -- sporting his usual bow tie -- was Grand Marshal Jeffrey Berman, who earned the honor for his decades of service to Buffalo Grove. Berman served 20 years on the Buffalo Grove village board before deciding to step down in the spring. Before that, he spent nearly a decade on the village's plan commission.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After the parade, the fun moved over to Mike Rylko Community Park for the fourth day of the village's annual Labor Day celebration. Highlights of the full day of events included the Buffalo Grove Rotary Club's annual Duck Race. The event raises money to support a variety of Rotary causes, including a foreign student exchange program and academic scholarships for Buffalo Grove and Stevenson High School students, community grants for organizations that serve the area, and holiday food baskets for families in need.

Elsewhere on the festival grounds, visitors could check out the carnival, food tent and business fair and catch performances on the main stage by Tainted Jake and Trippin Billies.

The fest wraps up Monday, with the third annual car show among the featured events.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 