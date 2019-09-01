Buffalo Grove Days parade brightens overcast day

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comTom Levene of the Medinah Aviators passes in an airplane replica Sunday during the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

The skies may have been gray, but Bernard Drive in Buffalo Grove was awash with color Sunday as marching bands, vibrant floats, local dignitaries and dozens of community organizations took part in the annual Buffalo Grove Days parade.

At the head of the march -- sporting his usual bow tie -- was Grand Marshal Jeffrey Berman, who earned the honor for his decades of service to Buffalo Grove. Berman served 20 years on the Buffalo Grove village board before deciding to step down in the spring. Before that, he spent nearly a decade on the village's plan commission.

After the parade, the fun moved over to Mike Rylko Community Park for the fourth day of the village's annual Labor Day celebration. Highlights of the full day of events included the Buffalo Grove Rotary Club's annual Duck Race. The event raises money to support a variety of Rotary causes, including a foreign student exchange program and academic scholarships for Buffalo Grove and Stevenson High School students, community grants for organizations that serve the area, and holiday food baskets for families in need.

Elsewhere on the festival grounds, visitors could check out the carnival, food tent and business fair and catch performances on the main stage by Tainted Jake and Trippin Billies.

The fest wraps up Monday, with the third annual car show among the featured events.