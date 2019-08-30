Sheriff searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal crash near Lombard
Updated 8/30/2019 2:06 PM
An unidentified man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the early morning hours of Friday as he crossed the street at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Addison Avenue near Lombard, the DuPage Sheriff's Office said.
Witnesses told police a man driving a white, Ford F-250 pickup truck, with yellow roof lights, struck the man and then fled east on Roosevelt Road shortly after midnight.
The victim later was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have other information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2400.
