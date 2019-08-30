Lightfoot still fuming over feud with Preckwinkle

Lori Lightfoot, left, shakes hands with Toni Preckwinkle as Rev. Jesse Jackson watches during a news conference at the Rainbow PUSH organization on April 3, a day after Lightfoot trounced Preckwinkle in the Chicago mayoral election. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

The bad blood between the Chicago mayor and the Cook County Board president boiled over yet again on Friday in Lori Lightfoot's meeting with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board.

The mayor acknowledged she was "stepping into some hot water" when she spoke about a letter on bail reform she received from Toni Preckwinkle, her former campaign rival, in July.

She jumped in anyway.

"Let me be clear, I have said, 'Madame president, chief judge, sheriff, state's attorney, let's get together, let's put our data out for the public to be able to see it and let's work together towards solutions,' and what I got back was not a 'yeah, that's a great idea.' I got back another nasty-gram from her," Lightfoot said.

What Lightfoot dubbed the "ongoing tussle in the media" over bail reform stems from a July letter Preckwinkle sent to Lightfoot, complaining that the mayor and her top cop were promoting a "false narrative" that portrays the county's bail reform efforts as "the root cause for gun violence."

Later Friday, Preckwinkle said in a statement released to the Chicago Sun-Times that she's "disappointed Mayor Lightfoot continues to confuse the issues of how to reduce Chicago's gun violence with our efforts to ensure our justice system is safe, fair, efficient and represents the voice of both victims and the accused."

