Feder: CBS 2 boyhood fan comes home as a reporter

Chris Tye, who grew up in the West suburbs and began his career as a high school and college intern at four Chicago radio stations, is coming home to join CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 as a reporter, starting next month. "It happens to be the first TV station I ever remember watching as a young boy," he recalled. "They had an exceptionally great theme song when Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobson were the main anchors there." Read more at robertfeder.com.