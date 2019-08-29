Woman dies after falling from balcony in Arlington Heights

A woman died Thursday after falling nearly 60 feet from an apartment balcony in Arlington Heights, police said.

Arlington Heights police and paramedics responded to a call around 2 p.m. and found a woman unconscious outside the Hancock Square Apartments at 200 N. Arlington Heights Road, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

The woman, 65, later was pronounced dead at Northwest Community Hospital.

No foul play is suspected, but the Cook County medical examiner's office is investigating. No one else was injured, and there was no damage to the woman's balcony, which had the appropriate handrails, the news release said.