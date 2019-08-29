Pritzker taking it easy after leg fracture

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks with reporters in the Coliseum building of the Illinois State Fair Aug. 16. He is resting up after visiting the fair and other duties worsened an earlier hairline fracture. Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is resting up after a minor fracture to his left leg worsened while visiting the Illinois State Fair and conducting other duties this summer.

"Under doctors' orders, he will be resting and recovering for the next four to six weeks," spokeswoman Emily Bittner said Thursday, adding surgery is not required.

The governor "is in good spirits and will be receiving frequent daily updates from his staff and agency heads, and he will be fully engaged in conducting the business of the state."

Pritzker suffered a hairline fracture to his left femur some time ago. The injury was exacerbated by attending numerous public events where he stood or walked long distances, including the state fair, which he opened Aug. 8.

"The governor is not certain what caused the injury, but he has been experiencing knee pain for several weeks. Aside from this injury, the governor is in good physical health," Bittner noted.