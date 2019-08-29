Mundelein, Naperville clinics among first to get recreational pot licenses

Clinics in Mundelein and Naperville are among the first five in Illinois to receive licenses to sell recreational marijuana, state officials announced Thursday.

Clinic Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd., and Compassionate Care Center, 1700 Quincy Ave. #103, Naperville, could begin selling marijuana for recreational use by adults on Jan. 1, under licenses granted by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Both facilities already operate as medical marijuana dispensaries.

Other dispensaries awarded licenses Thursday are in Canton, Effingham and Joliet.

The licenses require the businesses to comply with local zoning rules and other local laws. Officials in Naperville and Mundelein remain undecided about whether, or under what circumstances, they will allow recreational marijuana sales in their towns,

In Naperville, city council members initially favored a ban on sales. But at a meeting last week, they indicated they might consider setting zoning rules to regulate pot shops, if they are to be allowed.

Setting zoning rules could take two to three months. It would start with hearings before the planning and zoning commission before the city council votes on it.

Mundelein officials heard a presentation by a professional psychiatrist on the issue Monday, but the village board has not debated it further.

Just because the business got a license from the state doesn't necessarily mean The Clinic Mundelein can sell marijuana to recreational users starting Jan. 1, village officials said.

Trustees have until Dec. 31 to decide if they will allow recreational sales in town, Village Administrator John Lobaito said. Currently, only medical marijuana sales are allowed in the village limits, and the clinic is the only state-licensed dispensary in town.

Lobaito compared marijuana licensing to video gambling licensing, saying both the state and municipalities have separate approval processes.

Mundelein trustees will debate the merits of allowing recreational sales when they next meet Sept. 23.

Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents can legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate under the state's Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. Patients registered in the medical cannabis pilot program can possess more than 30 grams of cannabis, if it is grown and secured in their home under certain conditions.

"The department anticipates receiving additional applications for early approval adult-use licenses as municipalities adopt relevant zoning ordinances regarding adult use cannabis," the IDFPR said in a news release Thursday.

Daily Herald staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.