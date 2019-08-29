Long Grove to 'Turn on the Lights' downtown Sept. 5

Long Grove will officially flip the switch on new period street lighting in the village's downtown during a ceremony set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in front of Village Tavern, 135 Old McHenry Road.

The new lighting and other improvements are part of the Old McHenry project that began in June 2018 and was completed this month. Additional improvements include accessible sidewalks, new streetscapes and landscaping, and new benches.

Public water also was extended on Old McHenry Road throughout downtown, along with the recent extension of the water main on Robert Parker Coffin Road.

The projects were approved by the Long Grove village board with a goal of attracting new businesses, particularly restaurants.

"This event has been a long time coming, relating to a project that began roughly 14 months ago," Village President Bill Jacob said in an announcement of the ceremony. "Our downtown businesses have been extremely patient during this period of progress, along with our residents and motorists passing through our Village."

The ceremony will be held with a real switch being turned on by Chip Ullrich, who has owned the century-old Village Tavern for more than 30 years.