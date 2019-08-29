Feder: WGCI's Leon Rogers to host late-night show on Fox 32
Updated 8/29/2019 6:36 AM
Chicago radio morning star Leon Rogers is about to get his own late-night comedy/news show on TV. Starting September 9, "Later with Leon" will air at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday on Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32. Rogers and his co-host, Fox 32 reporter Tia Ewing, will talk about the news of the day and interview newsmakers and entertainers. For more of Robert Feder's observations on the media beat, visit robertfeder.com.
