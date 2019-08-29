Citing $838M deficit, Lightfoot warns of 'hard choices' ahead

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday entered the living rooms of Chicagoans in a televised address to warn of "hard choices" ahead, revealing a staggering deficit of $838 million.

In a 26-minute speech, Lightfoot said no options are off the table to tackle the city's financial crisis.

"Some of our solutions will be hard. Yes, they may involve putting ourselves at risk. And if it means that I sacrifice myself politically, so be it in pursuit of the right thing," Lightfoot said. "We don't have a moment to lose."

Lightfoot noticeably pivoted to the state on two key issues -- a Chicago casino and pension consolidation -- showing her political hand in amping up the pressure for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and lawmakers to help the city out.

