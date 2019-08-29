Batavia school bus aide, 79, charged with sexual abuse

A Batavia school bus monitor is free on bond after his arrest on charges he sexually abused and exposed himself to a student.

Ronald A. Spychalski, 79, of the 200 block of Chasse Circle, St. Charles, faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child under 13 stemming from the attack Tuesday, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

Spychalski, who works as a bus monitor for Illinois Central School Bus Co., which is contracted by Batavia Unit District 101, is accused of abusing the child on a school bus, according to prosecutors.

Another child on the bus heard the victim talk about the attack and told her parents, who contacted Batavia school officials, according to prosecutors.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center investigated the case with help from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Batavia police.

Messages left at the Illinois Central School Bus corporate office in Joliet were not immediately returned.

Spychalski's bail was set at $50,000 Thursday morning by Judge Keith Johnson. Spychalski posted 10% bond and was released from the Kane County jail, records show.

While free on bond, he is to have no contact with the student and no unsupervised contact with children under 18, according to court records.

"Mr. Spychalski plans on entering a plea of not guilty and to vigorously defend the allegations made against him," said defense attorney David Camic.

Spychalski is next due in court Sept. 13 and if convicted, faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.