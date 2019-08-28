St. Charles park, school boards reviewing lease for Haines space

A deal is on the table to allow the St. Charles Park District to offer indoor programming in part of the recently shuttered Haines Middle School.

Reviewed this week by St. Charles Unit District 303 school board members, the proposal would grant the park district use of the gymnasium and adjacent classroom space for four years starting Jan. 1, 2020. The lease has a renewal option if both entities agree.

Pending approval from the park and school boards, the park district would pay $3,936.83 per month for the first year, which is expected to cover utility, maintenance and other associated costs. Rent for each following year will be determined based on the previous year's expenses.

A desire for more indoor recreational space was identified in the park district's community survey and comprehensive master plan, Director Holly Cabel said. The Haines site at 305 S. Ninth St. could be used for pickleball, early childhood and youth recreational sport programs, associate group usage or adult leagues, she said, though park officials are still finalizing programming plans.

"It offers increased opportunities for all age demographics," Cabel said.

The park district partnership is included in the first phase of District 303's proposed $4.36 million plan to repurpose Haines. School board members recently authorized architects to seek construction bids, though they haven't committed to any part of the project.

The St. Charles Public Library also plans to temporarily move into a portion of the building next spring while its headquarters across town undergo a major renovation.

Both the library and park district have agreed to update the bathrooms to be handicap-accessible at their own expense.

The park district initially requested a 10-year lease, though the two parties later compromised and settled on four years with renewal options, said Seth Chapman, District 303 assistant superintendent for business services. If school officials choose not to extend the agreement, they will have to repay the park district a prorated amount for its bathroom investment until the end of 2029.

The proposed deal also allows the District 303 special education transitions program to use the gym on school days from noon to 2 p.m. The program, which helps 18- to 22-year-olds with disabilities gain life skills, is expected to be housed in the former Haines cafeteria area if renovation plans move forward.

District 303 also would be able to use the stage for student theater productions one week in the fall and one week in the spring.

Several school board members have expressed support for the intergovernmental partnership and use of Haines as a community space.

"Whether it's under the entity of the park district or the school, it's a value add we're bringing, and it's a cost savings to the taxpayer in general," board President Carolyn Waibel said.

Board member Michael Bryant questioned whether the space would be better suited for district needs, saying the financial benefit of the deal "isn't as great as I thought it might be."

"Of course I want to help support the community," he said, "but I think the seven of us, our first priority is benefiting the students."

The lease is designed to cover normal operating expenses and nothing more, Chapman said, noting the tax-exempt school district isn't allowed to profit from its role as a landlord. If school officials have a need or desire to use the space more frequently, those terms could be negotiated with the park district.

The school board is expected to vote on the measure at its Sept. 9 meeting. The park board could review the agreement Sept. 10.