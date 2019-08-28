Lightfoot vows to show 'path forward' in Thursday's 'State of the City' address

Though Mayor Lori Lightfoot has dismissed the first-100-days tradition as a "Hallmark holiday created by the media, not us," the first-term mayor spent Wednesday touting her record of accomplishments -- in her first 100 days.

But no matter who is responsible for pushing the custom actually created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933, the holiday will likely end Thursday.

That's when Lightfoot plans to deliver what she said will be more of "State of the City" address -- "not a budget address."

The words most often popping up in discussions of Chicago's future on Wednesday included "dire," "daunting" and "sacrifices."

