Judge: Man guilty of killing wife in coffee pot dispute

A Lake County Judge ruled Wednesday that the 69-year-old Barrington man who shot at his wife four times during a dispute that began over a coffee pot is guilty of second-degree murder.

Judge Daniel Shanes dismissed testimony that Larry Lotz was in a dissociative state in 2016 when he fired his .45 caliber revolver and killed his wife Karen.

"He made a series of deliberate, conscious acts," Shanes said, noting how Larry Lotz needed to pull back the hammer on the gun between each shot. "Conscious acts fueled by alcohol and anger, but nonetheless deliberate ones."

After Shanes made his ruling, he revoked Lotz's bond. Lotz will be in the Lake County jail until a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 4. Lotz could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, with probation an option.

Shanes said the argument that led to Lotz shooting his wife on Jan. 14, 2016. began when Karen Lotz confronted her husband because he'd left a coffee pot on all day. The yelling became physical when Larry tried to retreat and Karen Lotz grabbed him and pulled on him. Larry grabbed the coffee pot, smashed it outside and retreated to a second-floor room in the garage he called his "man cave."

When Karen climbed the stairs to the room, something she hardly ever did, Larry shot her four times.

"This case started over what most married couples would call a stupid argument," Shanes said. "The argument should have stopped, but tragically it did not."

Shanes said of all the evidence presented during the trial -- which ran seven days over the course of two months and featured more than 20 witnesses -- perhaps the most objective was what was collected at the crime scene and during Lotz's police interview hours later.

Immediately after shooting Karen, Larry Lotz emptied the other bullets from the gun, called 911 and told the dispatcher he'd shot his wife.

"All the while he is obviously hysterical on the phone but there is a clear thought process going on," Shanes said.

When Barrington police asked Lotz why he'd shot his wife, Lotz said he didn't know but admitted to being angry.

Shanes said he didn't believe the murder was premeditated.

"He did not think he'd be killing his wife when he went to the man cave," Shanes said. "It was an act for which he almost immediately felt remorse and horror."

Lotz opted for a bench trial so no jury decided his fate.

Doctors hired by Lotz's attorney Richard Houser testified that they believed Lotz was having a dissociative episode brought on by post-traumatic stress disorder. Doctors testified that Lotz suffered PTSD while in combat in the Vietnam War and over time got worse at keeping his symptoms in check.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Lotz murdered his wife as part of a "tantrum."

Lotz chose not to take the stand during the trial.