Foster joins other suburban Democrats in backing impeachment

Congressman Bill Foster joined six other suburban Democrats Wednesday in endorsing an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Naperville Democrat, who won the 11th District seat with about 64% of the vote in 2018, took his time before announcing.

"I have wrestled with this decision over the past several months as I've listened to my constituents and reviewed the evidence presented by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, including his direct testimony to Congress," Foster said.

As a member of the Financial Services Committee, "I have seen President Trump attempt to block legitimate congressional investigations into the role of foreign money in transactions by the Trump Organization, Deutsche Bank, and others," he noted.

This month, Democratic U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Lauren Underwood of Naperville also backed an impeachment inquiry.

Any action by the House is expected to wither in the Senate and Trump has dismissed related investigations by House committees as fishing expeditions.

On May 31, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, whose district stretches into the suburbs, came out in favor of an impeachment inquiry, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston followed suit on June 19, as did Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove on June 20.

Since the 2018 election, Democrats make up the entire suburban and Chicago congressional delegation.