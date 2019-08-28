 

Foster joins other suburban Democrats in backing impeachment

  • Bill Foster

    Bill Foster

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 8/28/2019 1:45 PM

Congressman Bill Foster joined six other suburban Democrats Wednesday in endorsing an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Naperville Democrat, who won the 11th District seat with about 64% of the vote in 2018, took his time before announcing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I have wrestled with this decision over the past several months as I've listened to my constituents and reviewed the evidence presented by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, including his direct testimony to Congress," Foster said.

As a member of the Financial Services Committee, "I have seen President Trump attempt to block legitimate congressional investigations into the role of foreign money in transactions by the Trump Organization, Deutsche Bank, and others," he noted.

This month, Democratic U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Lauren Underwood of Naperville also backed an impeachment inquiry.

Any action by the House is expected to wither in the Senate and Trump has dismissed related investigations by House committees as fishing expeditions.

On May 31, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, whose district stretches into the suburbs, came out in favor of an impeachment inquiry, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston followed suit on June 19, as did Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove on June 20.

Since the 2018 election, Democrats make up the entire suburban and Chicago congressional delegation.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Krishnamoorthi joins suburban lawmakers seeking impeachment inquiry
Related Article
Krishnamoorthi joins suburban lawmakers seeking impeachment inquiry
 
Related Article
The Latest: House panel files suit to force McGahn testimony
 
House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material
Related Article
House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material
 
Quigley, Krishnamoorthi draw answers out of Mueller about Trump's praising WikiLeaks, his aides' Russia ties
Related Article
Quigley, Krishnamoorthi draw answers out of Mueller about Trump's praising WikiLeaks, his aides' Russia ties
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 