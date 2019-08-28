Arlington Park won't seek casino license, casting track's future in doubt

Arlington International Racecourse will not seek a state license to operate casino games, owner Churchill Downs Incorporated said Wednesday in an announcement that carries ominous overtones for the racetrack's future.

Though the company promised horse racing would continue at the storied Arlington Heights facility through at least 2021, it stated that all options for its future remain under consideration, including moving its racing license to another community in the Chicago area or Illinois.

In explaining the company's decision, Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen cited state law requiring the track to dedicate a portion of casino game earnings to racing purses, something not required of other gambling venues.

"Notwithstanding our steadfast commitment to the Illinois Thoroughbred racing industry and despite the good faith intentions of everyone involved in the passage of the Illinois Gaming Act, the economic terms under which Arlington would be granted a casino gaming license do not provide an acceptable financial return and we cannot reasonably proceed," Carstanjen said.

"The Chicagoland market has seen a significant proliferation of video gaming terminals over the last several years and now faces the potential introduction of five new gaming facilities as well as increased gaming positions at existing casinos and video gaming outlets," he added. "Arlington would enter this market with an effective tax rate that would be approximately 17.5% to 20% higher than the existing Chicagoland casinos due to contributions to the Thoroughbred purse account."

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he interprets the announcement as a corporate decision about Churchill Downs' unwillingness to compete with its gambling operations at River Casino in Des Plaines.

Though Arlington Park officials have long talked about the racecourse's future being dependent on casino gambling, Hayes believes the landscape changed with Churchill Downs' majority ownership of Rivers Casino, and that one business should be able to help support the other.

"I'm a glass-half-full kind of guy," Hayes said. "I'm looking at it as a positive. I'm hoping that we're going to have Arlington International Racecourse in town for another hundred years."

Putting a decidedly less positive spin on the news, the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association issued a scathing rebuke of Churchill Downs following Wednesday's announcement.

"We are stunned and profoundly disappointed by Churchill Downs' decision not to pursue supplemental gaming at Arlington Park in order to do its part to grow jobs and economic opportunity for thousands of Illinois men and women both at the track and throughout the state's agribusiness community," a statement from the association reads.

The organization notes that Arlington Park for more than a decade pitched casino gambling as a means to boost revenue at the track and improve purses. Now that the state is willing to allow it, the statement reads, Churchill Downs has "astoundingly" declined to seek a casino license.

"The company evidently plans to instead abandon its commitment to racing in Illinois and focus solely on its stake in the Rivers Casino and potentially other Illinois casinos not yet developed," the statement continues. "Churchill has snubbed not only the working men and women of thoroughbred horse racing whose collective livelihood depends on live racing, but also all of the elected officials it has so intensely lobbied over the last decade."

The company will apply for a sports betting license while exploring longer-term alternatives with legislative and community stakeholders, Carstanjen said.

While Churchill Downs recently announced expansion plans at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, of which it owns 61%, the outlook for growing gambling at Arlington Park is in stark contrast, Carstanjen said.

"This disadvantage in a hypercompetitive gaming market, coupled with substantial licensing and reconciliation fees and new, unviable horse racing requirements in the Illinois Gaming Act, makes construction of a casino at Arlington financially untenable," he said. "It is with a heavy heart that we conclude that we can't make this work."

Churchill Downs and Rivers also recently announced plans to seek a state license to operate a casino in Waukegan.

While Arlington Park won't seek a casino license, Hawthorne Racecourse in Stickney and Fairmount Park in downstate Collinsville have applied for a license, Illinois Gaming Board spokesman Gene O'Shea said.