2nd lawsuit in 2017 downstate crash that killed Geneva High grad

A second lawsuit has been filed against a Geneva woman charged with aggravated DUI in a September 2017 downstate crash that killed her passenger, Eweart "Daine" Rice-Picasso, a 2017 Geneva High School graduate and St. Charles resident.

Geneva resident Jacob Keen, another passenger in the vehicle, seeks damages for his injuries from the driver, Jennifer L. Findahl, 20, of the 3100 block of Husking Peg Lane. She faces criminal charges in downstate Livingston County in Rice-Picasso's death.

Keen's lawsuit was filed this week in Kane County. His attorney, Mark Mathys, did not respond to messages Tuesday and Wednesday.

The lawsuit argues Findahl was negligent and didn't keep a proper lookout for other vehicles, but does not mention allegations she was impaired at the time. Keen's lawsuit is due before a judge Nov. 12.

Relatives of Rice-Picasso sued Findahl in 2018 for damages. That lawsuit is due in court Thursday in Kane County and no action is expected.

According to police and court records, Findahl was ticketed after the 3:50 a.m. Sept. 16, 2017 crash on a southbound ramp onto Interstate 55. A Cadillac Escalade driven by Findahl collided head-on with a Peterbuilt semitrailer truck.

The truck driver and a witness who was not in either vehicle told police Findahl's vehicle was in the wrong lane, according to a state police crash report. The truck driver also told police he saw the Escalade headed toward him and he tried to slow down and move to the right shoulder of the road. When he did that, the Escalade also moved toward the same shoulder and "seemed to be mirroring his actions," according to the report.

Findahl was later charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence, carrying a sentence of three to 14 years in prison, in early January 2018 after lab tests were returned.

She is accused of being under the influence of anti-anxiety pills that are considered a controlled substance, and using marijuana within two hours of the crash, according to court records.

Instead of a jury trial, Findahl opted for a bench trial before Livingston County Judge Jennifer H. Bauknecht.

Testimony was heard July 21 and the trial is set to resume Sept. 20, court records show,

Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak said prosecutors expect to wrap up their case Sept. 20 and then Findahl would begin her defense. Findahl's attorney, James Casson, has declined to comment on the case.

If convicted in Rice-Picasso's death, Findahl would have to serve 85% of any prison term instead of the customary 50%.