U-46 mourns unexpected death of administrator Ron Raglin

A sign outside Elgin Area School District U-46's headquarters pays tribute to the passing of administrator Ron Raglin Monday. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Ronald Raglin, assistant superintendent of educational support programs and alignment for Elgin Area School District U-46, died unexpectedly Monday.

Earlier this year, Raglin received the city of Elgin's 2019 Dr. King Humanitarian Award. He was known as a champion of educational equity who helped strengthen ties to community partners to promote student success, according to district officials.

"Our hearts are all broken," U-46 spokeswoman Mary Fergus said about Raglin's passing.

Raglin grew up on Chicago's South Side and taught and coached in California for 18 years before moving back to Chicago in 2002. He moved to Elgin after joining U-46 more than seven years ago.

"He is, and always will be, my friend and your friend," U-46 CEO Tony Sanders wrote in a message to staff Monday night. "Now is not the time to remind you of Ron's biography. I'd rather remind you of his exceptional heart. ... His love of this district and all our beautiful learners. His passion for ensuring that 'All Means All' is not just three words, but a calling that we strive for every day. ... He modeled the importance of connections, and that is why we will feel his loss so deeply."

Raglin called working for U-46 his "dream job" overseeing college readiness, promoting equity and mentoring initiatives, and working with the Alignment Collaborative for Education, which aims to raise student achievement, create productive members of society and advance economic and social well-being.

Raglin never stopped being an advocate for students even after they graduated and helped them find jobs, said Bill Wright, who served with Raglin on the ACE governing board.

"Watching him at a few graduations I attended, he would sit in a corner on the Sears Centre floor and smile at all the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) students receiving their diplomas as a proud papa would," Wright wrote on Facebook. "His U-46 community lost a dear colleague. His students lost a champion."

Raglin is survived by his wife Tena, also a teacher, his children and grandchildren.

U-46 employees who need assistance dealing with Raglin's loss are urged to call the Employee Assistance Program at (866) 828-6052.