Police release sketch of Arlington Heights luring suspect

Police say the suspect in an attempted luring of a high school student Aug. 17 in Arlington Heights was driving a car similar to this. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Police released this sketch of a man wanted in connection with the attempted luring of a high school girl in Arlington Heights on Aug. 17. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police released a sketch Tuesday of a man suspected in the attempted luring of a high school student earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred as the student was walking near Dryden Elementary School at Central Road and Dryden Place about 3:50 p.m. Aug, 17 while selling items for a fundraiser.

The suspect, described as a white man about 20 years old, pulled up in a red four-door car and offered her money in exchange for a sexual act, police said. The suspect subsequently sped away from the scene.

In addition to the sketch, police Tuesday also released an image of vehicle believed to be similar to the car the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information can send police a tip by texting keyword 847AHPD and the tip to 847411.