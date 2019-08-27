Mundelein man pulled from Lake Michigan dies

A Mundelein man who was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday in Waukegan has died, the Lake County coroner's office said in a news release Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results show John Otto, 50, died as a result of drowning, Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.

Toxicology results are pending and the death remains under investigation.

Otto, who had been riding a jet ski, was involved in one of two incidents Saturday evening leading to water rescues on Lake Michigan.

Waukegan Fire Department rescue crews called to Waukegan Harbor about 6:30 p.m. recovered Otto, who had been pulled onto another boat after being submerged in the lake for an unknown amount of time, officials said.

He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition, according to the fire department.

About the same time, firefighters received information from the U.S. Coast Guard about a capsized boat to the north, in the area of the Midwest Generation plant in the 400 block of East Greenwood Avenue. Waukegan firefighters responded and pulled 14 people who had been aboard the boat out of the water.

No injuries were reported in that incident.