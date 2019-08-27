 

Metra train kills pedestrian in Arlington Heights

  • Police investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Tuesday evening just west of the Arlington Park station on the Union Pacific Northwest Line.

      Police investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Tuesday evening just west of the Arlington Park station on the Union Pacific Northwest Line. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line were halted from about 6 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after a Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian.

      Trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line were halted from about 6 to 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after a Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Timothy Edmonds
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/27/2019 8:26 PM

A pedestrian was killed by a passing Metra train Tuesday evening in Arlington Heights.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m., half a mile west of Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. Trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line were halted until 7:40 p.m., Metra said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

