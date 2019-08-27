Metra train kills pedestrian in Arlington Heights
Updated 8/27/2019 8:26 PM
A pedestrian was killed by a passing Metra train Tuesday evening in Arlington Heights.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m., half a mile west of Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. Trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line were halted until 7:40 p.m., Metra said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
