Buffalo Grove charity softball game renamed in Drazner's honor

Rick Drazner died in April, days after he was elected to a sixth term on the Buffalo Grove Park District board.

The annual charity softball game that serves as the unofficial start of Buffalo Grove Days has been renamed this year in honor of longtime community volunteer Rick Drazner.

Drazner, 58, died in April, just days after he was elected to a sixth term on the Buffalo Grove Park District board. Drazner also served with the Rotary Club, Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and Congregation Beth Judea.

The newly branded "Rick Drazner Memorial Softball Game" will take place at 6 p.m. today on the north field of Emmerich Park, 150 Raupp Blvd. in Buffalo Grove.

The event is held tournament style and includes teams from the village of Buffalo Grove, the Buffalo Grove Park District and the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, which serves as host. The park district and chamber teams will square off first today, with the winner moving on to take on last year's champion, the village team.

Money raised through the event will benefit the Buffalo Grove Friends of the Parks Foundation.

"We are thrilled to once again host the charity softball game, and especially this year as we honor our dear friend Rick Drazner," chamber President Adriane Johnson sand in an announcement of the name change.