Rosemont recycling event Sept. 6

The Burke Group is teaming with the village of Rosemont to host its fifth annual community recycle and donation event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the TBG office parking lot, 9575 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont.

"The TBG team is inviting the community to participate in this event and give new life to items that might otherwise have been thrown away," Burke Group President Christopher B. Burke said in an announcement of the event.

Since 2015, the event has collected an estimated 94 cubic yards of donated and recycled materials, including computer monitors, books, toys, white Styrofoam, clothes, batteries and more.

Items accepted include electronics (but no televisions), linens, blankets, towels, batteries, furniture, appliances, kitchenware, clothing, books, CDs and DVDs.

Items not excepted include hazardous waste, light bulbs, TV consoles/armoires, medical items/needles, baby furniture, car batteries and smoke detectors.