 

Rosemont recycling event Sept. 6

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/26/2019 10:42 AM

The Burke Group is teaming with the village of Rosemont to host its fifth annual community recycle and donation event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the TBG office parking lot, 9575 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont.

"The TBG team is inviting the community to participate in this event and give new life to items that might otherwise have been thrown away," Burke Group President Christopher B. Burke said in an announcement of the event.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Since 2015, the event has collected an estimated 94 cubic yards of donated and recycled materials, including computer monitors, books, toys, white Styrofoam, clothes, batteries and more.

Items accepted include electronics (but no televisions), linens, blankets, towels, batteries, furniture, appliances, kitchenware, clothing, books, CDs and DVDs.

Items not excepted include hazardous waste, light bulbs, TV consoles/armoires, medical items/needles, baby furniture, car batteries and smoke detectors.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 