Posh pot boutiques? 'Budtenders'? Illinois police worry what's down the road

The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. in Toronto opened in April. Courtesy of Hunny Pot

By Marni Pyke

Walking into the Hunny Pot in Toronto's hip Queen Street West neighborhood resembles walking into an art gallery rather than a marijuana dispensary.

Instead of pot-laced brownies or gummy bears on display, there's a swanky grown-up vibe in the airy, light-filled store. Smoking paraphernalia such as pastel-colored glass pipes and decorative bongs beckon behind pristine glass cases. Dried marijuana flowers with names such as "Tangerine Dream" and "Banana Split" sit on pedestals where visitors can take a whiff.

Whether the suburbs will boast posh pot boutiques when Illinois legalizes recreational marijuana on Jan. 1, 2020, is unclear, but local police chiefs are certain of at least two things: Crashes will increase and departments are sorely lacking a breath-test device to detect pot.

"There's definitely not enough resources," Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner said. "We'll do the best we can for public safety and hope for the best."

Illinois State Police Crime Labs researchers are now testing THC (the active ingredient in cannabis) levels in blood, said Emily Bittner, spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

A task force on impaired driving and marijuana is analyzing "other state's best practices on enforcement, including examining emerging technology like roadside testing, which will be shared with local law enforcement to ensure officers are prepared on Day One," Bittner said.

So far in Toronto, Canada's largest city, there's only been a slight uptick in major traffic crashes since legalization occurred in October 2018. In 2017, the city experienced 63 fatal or serious injury crashes, compared to 66 in 2018.

But that number does not show the whole picture, officials said. The province of Ontario did not allow retail sales of marijuana until April 1 this year, although it was available online in October.

"It is very early to show trends," Toronto police traffic Sgt. Brett Moore said. Police are using standard field tests and specially trained drug recognition officers to detect impairment. Oral screening tests that use saliva, for example, are "very new and not widely used," Moore said.

In states like Colorado where marijuana was legalized in 2014, "the rate of drivers in serious and fatal crashes that had cannabis in their blood increased substantially," said Lemont Police Chief Marc Maton, who heads up the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police's legislative committee.

Bittner said 8% of tax revenue from recreational pot sales will be transferred to a fund to help local police train, prevent and detect marijuana-related crime and crashes.

Since Toronto's Hunny Pot opened in April, pot consumers have beat a steady path to the door, company Communications Officer Cameron Brown said. The average purchase costs about $65 and the number of customers ranges from 1,500 to 2,000 a day.

With 56 strains of cannabis, the experience can be daunting for novices, so numerous "budtenders" or pot sommeliers hover around the shop to advise customers.

Shopper Rhys Paxton called his shopping "a good experience. ... It's a lot better than buying it in a dark alley."

"Everyone has a different vision about what a marijuana dispensary is supposed to look like," Brown said. "We take the stigma away."

