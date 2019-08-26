Police investigating former Fremd teacher over inappropriate conduct allegation

Arlington Heights police Monday said they are investigating a recent allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student by a former teacher at Fremd High School in Palatine.

Arlington Heights police Cmdr. Joseph Pinnello declined to give specifics of the allegation other than that his department had jurisdiction in the investigation.

"We can't speculate," Pinnello said. "We have to see if it got to that level (of a crime). We are trying to unravel what happened between a student and a teacher."

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 officials said they contacted both Arlington Heights police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services upon learning of the allegation.

Beyond that, they said they could confirm only that the teacher had voluntarily resigned.

DCFS officials also confirmed they are investigating the allegation but could not disclose more information about it.