Pedestrian critically injured in Beach Park crash

Lake County authorities are investigating an early morning crash Monday in Beach Park that left a pedestrian critically injured.

According to Lake County sheriff's police, deputies were called to the area of Sheridan Road north of Yorkhouse Road at about 5:49 a.m. for a report of a car striking a pedestrian.

They arrived to find a 30-year-old Waukegan man lying in the grass with serious injuries, including a partial arm amputation.

Deputy Steve Campobasso applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding before the man was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

"Deputy Campobasso's training and experience kicked in quickly when he arrived at the scene of this serious crash," Sheriff John Idleburg said. "He arrived at the scene within minutes, quickly discovered this man was losing a significant amount of blood, and applied a tourniquet, likely saving the man's life."

Preliminary investigation shows the man was walking south in the southbound outside lane of Sheridan Road when he was hit by a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan driven by a 29-year-old Zion woman.

The pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.