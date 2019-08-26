Krishnamoorthi joins suburban lawmakers seeking impeachment inquiry

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, on Monday joined a growing list of suburban congressional representatives supporting an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

"I feel strongly that no president should be impeached unless clear, substantial evidence of illegal behavior exists to sustain a conviction in the Senate," Krishnamoorthi said.

"That said, we have now come to a point where we must engage in an investigation to not only expose wrongdoing and prevent it from happening again, but also to determine whether the current president engaged in behavior meriting the beginning of impeachment proceedings."

Suburban Democrats have evolved in their positions regarding an impeachment investigation.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield issued separate statements saying they backed an impeachment inquiry.

Democrats Schneider, Underwood and U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove are all in swing districts. Casten called for an impeachment inquiry June 20.

Trump has dismissed impeachment talk, and any action by the House is expected to die in the Senate.

Other U.S. representatives with districts in the suburbs coming out in favor of an impeachment inquiry include Reps. Mike Quigley of Chicago on May 31 and Jan Schakowsky of Evanston on June 19.