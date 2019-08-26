Feder: NBC 5 anchor Rob Stafford sues Sterigenics over blood disease

Rob Stafford, the veteran news anchor at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, said he contracted a rare blood disorder after he was exposed to toxic chemicals emitted by the west suburban Willowbrook facility of Sterigenics International, reports Robert Feder.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court, Stafford, 60, said he was diagnosed with amyloidosis after exposure to toxic levels of ethylene oxide from the plant. At the time he lived in Hinsdale and belonged to a sports club in Burr Ridge. Sterigenics' sterilization process was found to have resulted in ethylene oxide emission, causing exposure in portions of Burr Ridge and Hinsdale.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Read the full story here.